What did Umarali Rahmonaliyev say after Sabah's historic Champions League victory?

The Uzbek legionnaire playing for Baku's Sabah club, which secured a spot in the continent's most prestigious tournament after defeating Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva in a 120-minute drama (5:2) in the Champions League qualifying play-offs, Umarali Rahmonaliyev shared his emotions after the match.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who scored the crucial equalizer to make it 2:2, spoke during a flash interview about the support of the entire Azerbaijani nation and the specific instructions from the coaching staff.

“The coaches told me I had to score today”

Umarali revealed the secret behind the winning mentality and the important goal:

“Thank God we won. So many fans came to the stadium, and their roar gave us immense strength. It is no exaggeration to say that we united the entire Azerbaijani nation through this match. I cannot describe my excitement in words. I had good opportunities in previous matches, but I couldn't capitalize on them. This time, before entering the pitch, the coaching staff insisted, 'You must score today, shoot as soon as you get a chance,' and it worked.”, said Rahmonaliyev.

The Santiago Bernabéu dream and Real Madrid

Ahead of the Champions League draw in the new single-league format, the midfielder expressed his biggest wish:

No preference for opponents: All clubs that have reached the main stage of the UCL are of a high level, and there are no easy opponents there;

Clash at the Bernabéu: “It doesn't suit us to choose opponents, but if we were to face Real Madrid at the famous Santiago Bernabéu stadium, it would be one of the brightest moments of my career.”, emphasized the Uzbek midfielder.

Two Uzbek players in the Champions League

Umarali Rahmonaliyev, following Abdukodir Khusanov , who is shining at the French club Lens, became the second Uzbek footballer to reach the Champions League league phase this season: