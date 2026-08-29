Touching moments: Historical footage of Islam Karimov declaring Independence was shown

·2·Uzbekistan
Touching moments: Historical footage of Islam Karimov declaring Independence was shown

The celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the state Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place in the capital with high enthusiasm and a spirit of national unity. The most touching part of the festive program, which brought tears to everyone's eyes and boundless pride to their hearts, was dedicated to the historical moments when the foundation of Uzbek statehood was laid.

On the giant screens in the festive square, historical video footage of the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, officially declaring the independence of our country from the rostrum of the Supreme Council on August 31, 1991, was shown.

August 31, 1991: Historical declaration and thunderous applause from the hall

The giant screens displayed the moments when the First President declared national independence, his address to the people, and his expression of gratitude with his hands raised:

  • Tribute to historical memory: Islam Karimov's courageous voice and emotional moments as he read out the decision on freedom from the rostrum engulfed the entire square;

  • Rare archival footage: The video clip also included rare footage capturing Islam Karimov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev working together and having sincere conversations on the path to laying the foundations of the state and strengthening independence;

  • Applause from the President and the public: During the screening of this footage, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with thousands of our compatriots, intellectuals, and youth gathered at the event, stood up and paid high tribute to the historical memory with prolonged applause.

Symbol of loyalty and historical continuity

The screening of this historical footage at the 35th-anniversary celebrations clearly demonstrated Uzbekistan's respect for national history and the founders of independence, as well as the continuity of statehood traditions in the new era of development.

The participants of the event once again deeply felt the complex path traversed 35 years ago, the value of the great blessing won — freedom, and the importance of today's peaceful and prosperous days.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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