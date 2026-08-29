“I am the greatest”: Trump publishes ranking of US presidents!

·32·World
“I am the greatest”: Trump publishes ranking of US presidents!

Former US leader Donald Trump has made another sensational statement on his official page on the Truth Social social network. The politician published a special hierarchical image reflecting the ranking of all heads of state in the country's history.

Interestingly, Trump placed himself alone at the very top of this historical list with the status of “The Greatest,” portraying himself as the strongest leader in the country's history.

The ranks of the “Great” historical figures

According to Trump's personal ranking, the second category, “Great,” includes 6 famous statesmen who left a deep mark on US history:

  • Abraham Lincoln: The leader who abolished slavery in the US and preserved the unity of the country;

  • George Washington: The first President and founder of the US;

  • Franklin Roosevelt: Leader during World War II and the “Great Depression”;

  • Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson: Presidents who built the country's democratic institutions and economic model.

Also, politicians such as Theodore Roosevelt, John Adams, James Polk, and Grover Cleveland were included in the “Near Great” group, while figures like Bill Clinton and James Madison were placed in the “Average” category.

Biden and Obama among the “Failures”

Trump dealt a sharp blow to his political rivals, the representatives of the Democratic Party. He placed the following in the lowest category of the list, “Failures”:

  • Joe Biden and Barack Obama: Current and former Democratic presidents;

  • Historical names: Along with them, Ulysses Grant, Warren Harding, and Jimmy Carter were also included in the list of unsuccessful leaders.

This publication sparked intense debate among political circles and social media users.

Donald TrumpUS PresidentsPoliticsTruth SocialRanking
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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