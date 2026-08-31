Earthquake registered in Bukhara region: Seismologists reveal the magnitude of the tremor

According to the Republican Center for Seismoprognostic Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an earthquake was registered in the Bukhara region during the daytime on August 31 at 14:58.

According to experts, based on the coordinates, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 504 km southwest of Tashkent.

Magnitude and depth of the earthquake

Key technical indicators recorded by seismologists:

Magnitude: The magnitude of the earthquake at the epicenter was 3.8 ;

Depth: The source of the underground tremors was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

In which regions were the tremors felt?

The intensity of the earthquake in a number of cities and districts of the Bukhara region manifested as follows:

Gazli city: In the area located 18 km from the epicenter, the tremor intensity was 3 points ;

Peshku district: Located 35 km away from the epicenter, the felt intensity was 2 points ;

Jondor district: In the district located 47 km from the epicenter, the earthquake was felt at a level of 2 points.

No information has been received regarding damages or injuries resulting from the incident.