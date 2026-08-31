Tim Cook steps down as CEO and John Ternus becomes the head of the company

·24·Technology
Tim Cook steps down as CEO and John Ternus becomes the head of the company

A historic change has taken place at AppleTim Cook, who led the company successfully for many years, has concluded his tenure as CEO. According to reports from Bloomberg and other reputable outlets, Cook announced in his final memo to employees that he is handing over the reins to John Ternus, the company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. This appointment signals that Apple will focus even more on hardware products and innovative devices in its next phase of growth. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In his letter to employees, Tim Cook expressed his infinite gratitude for the honor of leading the company, noting that while he is stepping down, he is not leaving Apple entirely. According to him, no one understands the secret of creating world-changing products as deeply as John Ternus. During his engineering career, the new CEO has led the company's entire device lineup, overseeing the release of notable products such as the latest ultra-thin iPhone Air, the affordable MacBook Neo, and AirPods with hearing health features.

The role of hardware in the era of AI

Today, the rapid development of AI technologies is fundamentally changing the demand for devices. In the era of AI, hardware is becoming crucial not only as processor chips but also as tools for users to run corporate AI systems. For instance, this year, Apple introduced new Mac mini and Mac Studio models to the market earlier than in previous years to meet AI requirements.

Ternus's rise to leadership indicates that Apple will prioritize hardware and product execution in its future. At the same time, Tim Cook did not dwell much on future complex challenges related to AI, services, government regulation, or China in his farewell letter. He focused more on company culture, shared values, and the opportunity and responsibility to change the world for the better.

Cook's new role and gratitude to the Apple team

Tim Cook is not leaving Apple but will remain as executive chairman. In this role, he will continue to manage political relations with the US leadership and the Chinese government. He also expressed his infinite gratitude to the Apple community on his social media pages, sending love to everyone on his final day as CEO and writing that he looks forward to the next steps with great excitement.

In his letter, Cook recalled Steve Jobs' famous words about leaving a dent in the universe. He believes that Apple can achieve this because of its identity, beliefs, values, and vision for the world. Thus, a new chapter is opening in Apple's history, and this era is expected to be rich in technological achievements under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus.

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