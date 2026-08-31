Citizen finds 18.5 kg silver treasure: A record in Danish history
Photo: bbc.com
An unprecedented event has amazed archaeology and history enthusiasts in Denmark's North Jutland region. While digging in his garden, a local citizen discovered the largest silver treasure from the Viking Age in Danish history.
It is noted that the total weight of the found silver items is 18.5 kilogramsconsisting of a total of over 700 unique pieces.
From simple construction to historical sensation
A resident of Rebild Municipality wanted to build a new terrace in his backyard:
Unexpected strike: While digging, the shovel hit a hard object. The citizen initially thought it was just an old fence remnant or pottery shards;
Hand-dug treasure: Continuing the excavation carefully, the homeowner found a clay pot and hundreds of silver ornaments, ancient coins, and pure silver ingots scattered around it.
Historical analysis: Financial secrets of the 10th century
Scientists at the North Jutland Historical Museum state that this find opens a new chapter in the study of Viking civilization:
Weight and value system: The silver ingots inside the clay pot were arranged in precise order by weight, proving that Vikings used wealth with specific financial values in trade and accounting;
English and Arab coins: Coins from various civilizations were found in the treasure. English coins were minted during the reign of King Edward — 899–924 AD Arab silver coins also date back to this exact period;
Conclusion of the era: Based on this evidence, archaeologists estimated the burial time of the massive treasure to be the early 10th century.
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