Citizen finds 18.5 kg silver treasure: A record in Danish history

Photo: bbc.com

An unprecedented event has amazed archaeology and history enthusiasts in Denmark's North Jutland region. While digging in his garden, a local citizen discovered the largest silver treasure from the Viking Age in Danish history.

It is noted that the total weight of the found silver items is 18.5 kilogramsconsisting of a total of over 700 unique pieces.

From simple construction to historical sensation

A resident of Rebild Municipality wanted to build a new terrace in his backyard:

Unexpected strike: While digging, the shovel hit a hard object. The citizen initially thought it was just an old fence remnant or pottery shards;

Hand-dug treasure: Continuing the excavation carefully, the homeowner found a clay pot and hundreds of silver ornaments, ancient coins, and pure silver ingots scattered around it.

Historical analysis: Financial secrets of the 10th century

Scientists at the North Jutland Historical Museum state that this find opens a new chapter in the study of Viking civilization: