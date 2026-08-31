Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative

·0·Uzbekistan
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative

During his visit to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Sergio Gor, the US Special Representative for South and Central Asia.

At the beginning of the conversation, the American diplomat sincerely congratulated the head of our state on the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's state independence and conveyed personal greetings and best wishes from US President Donald Trump.

Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative

Uzbekistan and the USA: A new stage in strategic partnership

During the negotiations, issues of implementing agreements reached at the highest level, strengthening political dialogue, and expanding trade and investment cooperation were discussed:

  • Positive dynamics: It was particularly noted that inter-parliamentary and inter-regional ties between the two countries are developing consistently, and mutual trade turnover is increasing;

  • High level of trust: The parties expressed their readiness to further expand the strategic partnership.

Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative

Critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and high technologies

During the conversation, it was agreed to promote joint initiatives in the most promising areas of economic and technological cooperation:

  • Critical resources and energy: Extraction and processing of critical minerals, modernization of energy and transport infrastructure;

  • Digital future and AI: Introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, development of IT and digital economy projects;

  • Agricultural sector: Application of modern and resource-saving agricultural technologies in agriculture.

Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative

«C5+1» Summit and Investment Council

Important steps within the framework of regional and international cooperation:

  • «C5+1» format: Thorough preparations were outlined for upcoming events within the framework of the «C5+1» diplomatic platform between Central Asia and the USA;

  • Business and Investment Council: Particular attention was paid to organizing the next meeting of the Uzbek-American Investment Council at a high level and preparing a new package of agreements.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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