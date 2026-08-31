How will hospitals and the "103" service operate during the holidays? An urgent statement was issued

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced that all measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of medical care provided to the population during the holidays announced on the occasion of Independence Day — from August 29 to September 1.

Round-the-clock duty shifts have been organized in medical institutions to protect the health of citizens during the holidays.

The "103" service and emergency medical care system

Emergency medical care and emergency centers will operate on a regular, uninterrupted basis as follows:

Over 2,900 emergency teams: More than 2,900 emergency teams across 14 regional branches of the "103" service, 189 stations, 40 substations, and 1,492 base points nationwide will be on standby for calls;

RSCEMP and its branches: The Republican Scientific Center of Emergency Medical Care (RSCEMP), its 13 regional branches, and emergency departments in nearly 200 populated areas will receive patients on a 24-hour duty basis;

39 specialized centers: 39 interdistrict centers specialized in combined injuries and acute cardiovascular diseases will also operate at full capacity.

Schedule for hospitals, maternity wards, and polyclinics

The established working schedule for inpatient treatment and children's healthcare: