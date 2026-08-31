Will AI soon decode what whales are saying?

·27·World
Will AI soon decode what whales are saying?

The mysterious whale sounds echoing in the depths of the ocean remain an unsolved puzzle for humanity. However, scientists are getting closer to understanding their communication using artificial intelligence.

Beluga whales, in particular, stand out for actively communicating with each other through various calls and sounds. Research suggests that some of their vocalizations may be linked to social interactions and group communication.

Currently, scientists are analyzing thousands of hours of audio recordings with the help of AI. AI is helping to identify repetitive sounds and patterns that are difficult for the human ear to detect.

However, scientists have not yet fully translated the whale "language." Nevertheless, these studies could help us better understand and protect the mysterious communication of marine creatures in the future.

Perhaps humans may not be able to talk to whales, but we are closer than ever to understanding the hidden meanings in their sounds.

Artificial IntelligenceWhalesMarine BiologyOceanographyTechnology
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Kamola Shuhratova
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