Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Shehbaz Sharif hold talks in Bishkek: Important agreements reached

·13·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Shehbaz Sharif hold talks in Bishkek: Important agreements reached

In the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an important meeting with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

At the beginning of the dialogue, the head of our state sincerely congratulated the Pakistani side on assuming the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The leaders of the two states noted with satisfaction that the historic visit to Islamabad in February of this year and the high-level agreements have brought Uzbekistan-Pakistan relations to a completely new qualitative level.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Shehbaz Sharif hold talks in Bishkek: Important agreements reached

Strategic sectors and a new "roadmap"

During the negotiations, the central topics were sharply increasing trade and economic indicators, attracting direct investment, and developing transport and logistics corridors connecting Central and South Asia.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to adopt a comprehensive "roadmap" to accelerate joint projects in the following key areas:

  • Textile and light industry: Expanding the supply of bilateral raw materials and finished products;

  • Medicine and pharmaceuticals: Strengthening cooperation relations in the production of modern medicines and medical supplies;

  • Agriculture and food security: Applying new technologies in the agricultural sector and increasing export volumes.

Interregional ties: Khiva Forum and cultural cooperation

Specific events were outlined to elevate cultural, humanitarian, and direct interregional cooperation between the two countries to a new level:

  • Interregional Forum in Khiva: This year, a comprehensive Interregional Forum with the participation of heads of regions, provinces, and entrepreneurs of the two countries will be held in the ancient and vibrant city of Khiva;

  • Days of Uzbekistan in Pakistan: Plans were also approved to organize Days of Uzbek Culture and National Cinema in Pakistan at a high level.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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