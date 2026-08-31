From PhD to DSc in 7 months: Unprecedented scientific "speed" detected in Uzbekistan's Higher Attestation Commission data

·21·Uzbekistan
From PhD to DSc in 7 months: Unprecedented scientific "speed" detected in Uzbekistan's Higher Attestation Commission data

During the analysis of the open database of the Higher Attestation Commission (HAC) of Uzbekistan for the period of 2017–2026, an unusual statistical fact came to light that attracted the attention of the local scientific community. At least three applicants crossed the time interval between the defense of their PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) and DSc (Doctor of Science) dissertations in less than 1 year.

Experts note that this is not about the date when diplomas were officially issued, but rather about the period between dissertation defenses officially recorded by the HAC.

From 215 days to 357 days: Sensational numbers

The fastest defense intervals recorded in the HAC data are as follows:

  • 215 days (about 7 months): In the first case, the difference between the scientific degrees was 7 months;

  • 278 days (about 9 months): The second applicant defended their DSc dissertation within 9 months after the PhD;

  • 357 days: In the third case, it lacked just 8 days to complete a full one-year period.

One of the most notable aspects is that in one of these cases, the applicant's PhD and DSc works were carried out not only on different topics, but also in a completely different specialty and at a different scientific organization.

The 4.2-year standard and the anomaly

Usually, academic research from a Doctor of Philosophy to a Doctor of Science degree takes years:

  • Analysis of 1,566 defenses: An analysis of 1,566 PhD-to-DSc transition indicators in the HAC database showed that the median period for this process was 4.2 years;

  • Statistical discrepancy: Against the background of fundamental research lasting for years, the defense of a second doctoral dissertation within 7–12 months stands out as a sharp statistical anomaly.

Currently, a legitimate question remains open in scientific circles: is this case a unique scientific phenomenon or a situation in the attestation system that requires a separate investigation?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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