Heat records recorded in 4 regions of Uzbekistan

·0·Uzbekistan
Heat records recorded in 4 regions of Uzbekistan

On August 30, in certain regions of Uzbekistan, previous maximum air temperature records were either equaled or new records were set. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

In the city of Samarkand, the air temperature rose to 38 degrees, repeating the record set on August 30, 1937.

In the Syrdarya region, the maximum temperature reached 38.1 degrees. This figure equaled the result recorded on this date in 2025.

In the city of Navoi, the temperature rose to 40.5 degrees. This exceeded the 38-degree record set on August 30, 2010, setting a new record for this date.

In the city of Bukhara, the heat also reached 39.3 degrees. As a result, the temperature record for this date set in 1945 was repeated.

Thus, while previous temperature records were equaled in Samarkand, Syrdarya, and Bukhara on August 30, the previous record was broken in Navoi.

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