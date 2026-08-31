Transfer market drama: Liverpool rejects Manchester City's £85m bid

The final hours of the summer transfer window are proving to be intense and dramatic for the giants of the English Premier League. Manchester City Liverpool's had submitted an official bid of a total of £85 millionincluding add-ons for the 27-year-old forward Cody Gakpo. However, the Merseyside club decided to reject the deal.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the turn of events forced the 'Citizens' to quickly pivot to other targets.

Why didn't Liverpool sell Gakpo?

Key details regarding the collapse of the deal and the decision at Anfield:

No replacement found: The Liverpool board had stated that they would only let Cody Gakpo leave if a suitable replacement was found. As it was impossible to find a worthy successor, the club preferred to keep the Dutch winger;

Player's consent: After City's bid was officially rejected, the 27-year-old forward himself fully agreed to stay at Liverpool.

The complicated situation surrounding Ndiaye and Tottenham

As soon as the risk regarding Gakpo emerged, Manchester Citymade urgent contact with the agents of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye:

Tottenham's plan stalled: Previously, it was expected that Ndiaye would move to Tottenham, with Richarlison returning to Everton in his place. However, the deal was put at risk because the Brazilian forward did not fully agree to return to his former club;

City's intervention: Taking advantage of the situation, the Manchester club is accelerating negotiations for the Senegalese player.

City's next targets: Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández

With the Gakpo transfer closed, Manchester City has focused its attention on two major acquisitions: