Historic moment: Modi gifts Mirziyoyev Sindarov's handwritten scoresheet

·34·Uzbekistan
Historic moment: Modi gifts Mirziyoyev Sindarov's handwritten scoresheet

During the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan, the leaders of the two countries exchanged a historic gift of unprecedented symbolic significance. The head of the Indian government presented the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the original scoresheet filled out in his own hand by Uzbek chess star and grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov during the final of the FIDE World Cup 2025 held in Goa.

The youngest champion in World Cup history and qualification for the Candidates Tournament

This priceless manuscript is not merely a sports document, but official proof of one of the brightest pages in national and world chess history:

  • Historic victory: Javokhir Sindarov achieved a brilliant victory over strong Chinese grandmaster Wei Yi in the final match held in Goa, India;

  • Absolute record: Through this triumph, the Uzbek chess player entered the annals as the youngest champion in the history of the FIDE World Cup and secured a direct qualification spot to the prestigious Candidates Tournament, where contenders for the chess crown are selected.

"Chess diplomacy": How is the gift designed?

This keepsake prepared by the Indian side demonstrated the high respect of both peoples for intellectual battles and friendly relations:

  • Leather binding and symbolic photo: The original scoresheet featuring the moves of the game written in Javokhir's own handwriting is placed in a special high-quality leather binding, accompanied by a victorious photo of our athlete with the flag of Uzbekistan draped over his shoulder;

  • International recognition: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) reacted to this event, calling this step a vivid example of true "chess diplomacy" uniting two major chess schools.

In recent years, Uzbekistan and India have become not only major competitors in the global chess arena, but also strategic partners that promote each other's development. This unique gift further strengthened the warm relations between the leaders of the two countries.

In your opinion, what does Narendra Modi gifting Javokhir Sindarov's manuscript to the head of state signify about the global status of Uzbek chess? Can Sindarov succeed in the Candidates Tournament and bring the chess crown to Uzbekistan? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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