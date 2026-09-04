Shavkat Mirziyoyev makes an important statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

·29·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev makes an important statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

A new universal center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to combat threats and risks challenging security will be established in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially announced this at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the organization. This strategic decision is expected to significantly elevate Uzbekistan's institutional standing within the SCO framework.

Historical documents at the summit and the statement of the head of state

Within the framework of the summit, important documents aimed at radically improving the organization's activities and adapting them to modern risks were adopted:

  • Changes to the Charter: A Protocol on introducing amendments to the SCO Charter was signed, and regulations on the newly established Universal and Anti-Drug Centers were officially approved;

  • All necessary conditions will be created: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that the capital is fully prepared to host the new international structure: "We will create all necessary conditions for the effective operation of the Universal Center for Combating Security Threats and Risks in Tashkent," the head of state emphasized;

  • Institutional consolidation: While Tashkent has successfully hosted the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) for years, the opening of the new Universal Center will further solidify our capital's status as the capital of regional security.

Tasks ahead of the new center: Revealed and confidential aspects

The new center is expected to become the main link uniting the organization's security blocks:

  • Integrated approach: In addition to traditional military threats, this center will become a platform for joint action against modern challenges such as hybrid threats, cybersecurity, and transnational organized crime;

  • Details currently closed: For now, the exact terms of reference of the new center, the volume of information exchange between the special services of member states, the timeline for full implementation, and the list of main threats to be combated have not been fully disclosed.

This step has once again demonstrated Uzbekistan's leadership in diplomacy and security on the international stage at a time when geopolitical changes are being observed in the Central Asia region.

In your opinion, how will the location of the new SCO Security Center in Tashkent positively impact regional stability and Uzbekistan's prestige? What do you think is the most pressing security threat to our region today? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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