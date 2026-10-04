Now there will be one ministry: Details of the sensational reform in Uzbekistan's education system

·67·Uzbekistan
Now there will be one ministry: Details of the sensational reform in Uzbekistan's education system

Historical changes that mark a fundamental turning point in Uzbekistan's education sector are being implemented. In accordance with the Presidential Decree, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations have been merged to form a unified Ministry of Education and Science.

Sherzod Asadov, the Press Secretary of the Head of State, elaborated on the true goals and distribution of tasks of this major modernization in the education system.

How will the new system work? Main directions

The transformation of the two ministries into a single structure aims to seamlessly connect all stages of education and eliminate excessive bureaucracy in management:

  • Ministry of Education and Science: Completely organizes the activities of kindergartens, schools, technical schools, and universities, oversees operational processes, sets educational standards, and deals with accreditation and licensing.

  • National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education: Will become an independent "scientific-methodological laboratory." The agency will develop curricula and textbooks, implement them in practice, and analyze their effectiveness. All changes will be based on the "portrait of a graduate of an Uzbek school."

  • Freedom in Higher Education: State interference in the activities of universities will be sharply reduced, and their academic and financial independence will be expanded. A wide path will be opened for the non-state education sector, where quality will be determined by the free market and competition.

Entrepreneurs and scientists to be involved in the strategy

A special working group that will determine the education strategy is being established under the Presidential Administration:

  • Head of the Working Group: This responsible structure will be headed on a public basis by the prominent entrepreneur Zafar Khashimov.

  • Composition and Task: Businessmen, scientists, and international experts who have launched successful educational projects will be involved in the group. They will form a compact and efficient structure for the new ministry and develop the master strategy for the reforms.

Sherzod AsadovMinistry of Education and ScienceMinistry of Higher Education and InnovationsUzbekistan education reforms
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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