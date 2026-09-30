In Uzbekistan, the one-month compulsory advanced training system, which has been a source of years of discontent and unnecessary hassle for educators, has been fundamentally abolished. As announced during a dialogue chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, teachers will no longer be required to travel to the capital Tashkent or regional centers and sit through 30-day courses away from their classroom teaching process. Instead, advanced market mechanisms are being introduced into the sector, and teachers will be provided with special professional development vouchers based on the results of category tests, allowing them to undergo voluntary and independent advanced training from 18 to 72 hours at an institution of their choice.

These educational expenses will be fully covered by the state budget. Addressing the preparation process for this historic reform, the President noted: "We prepared for this meeting with great difficulty. I tried to walk right alongside you. These are your heavy issues. Of course, it will be difficult. But if we put these benefits in their rightful place, there will be change," emphasizing that the main goal is to alleviate the everyday problems of teachers.

"An end to hassles, voluntary choice, and free vouchers": 5 key updates

The most important facts regarding the revolutionary changes in the teachers' advanced training system:

One-month compulsory courses cancelled: The practice of educators commuting to study in the capital or regional centers for a month has been completely terminated;

Professional development voucher system: Teachers will be allocated state-funded special vouchers to improve their qualifications;

Independent study from 18 to 72 hours: Course duration will be set from 18 to 72 hours based on category test results and will be conducted in a voluntary format;

Freedom to choose the place of study: Educators will now independently decide at which center and in what format (online or offline) to undergo advanced training;

Sincere acknowledgment by the Head of State: The President stated that this decision was adopted through deep analysis to eliminate the most painful pressure points for educators.

Classification of the old compulsory advanced training procedure and the new voucher system

Comparative analysis table of the new conditions being created for educators:

Analysis criteria and parameters Old practice (Cancelled procedure) Newly adopted system (Reform) Course duration Exactly 1 month (30 days of continuous study) Flexible schedule from 18 to 72 hours Location and commuting obligation Traveling to an institute in the capital or regional center At a convenient location and institution of the teacher's choice Interruption of the teaching process 1 month away from students and classes at school Schedule that does not disrupt the educational process Financing mechanism Limited budget for specific institutes Professional voucher issued by the state Curriculum format Standardized, uniform rigid programs Based on category test results and teacher needs Degree of freedom for the educator Compulsory, based on administrative pressure Fully voluntary, independent, and competitive

Educational and social expertise: Why will the voucher system eliminate fake advanced training?

Conclusions of educational experts, educator-methodologists, and public analysts:

"Formal studies and red tape will be stopped": Previous one-month advanced training courses were mostly conducted nominally, distracting teachers from their primary work and separating them from their families and schools; now, putting funds and choices into the hands of the teacher will create competition among advanced training institutions — no one will take a voucher to a low-quality center;

Dramatic savings in time and resources: Teachers' travel expenses, rental costs, and hassle will be eliminated; compact 18–72 hour programs will focus exclusively on developing the educator's specific weak points;

Political will in the President's statement: The Head of State openly acknowledging bureaucracy in the education system and focusing benefits directly on the teacher is practical proof of transforming school teachers into truly free and respected individuals in New Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, how will the cancellation of the one-month compulsory advanced training and the introduction of state vouchers positively affect the quality of teaching in schools? What other bureaucratic obstacles do you think need to be removed for teachers to work on themselves? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis—important good news for all our dedicated teachers—with your colleagues!