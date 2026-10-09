Erkinjon Turdimov approved as Minister of Education and Science

·71·Uzbekistan
Erkinjon Turdimov approved as Minister of Education and Science

An important appointment has been made in the government of Uzbekistan. Erkinjon Oqbutayevich Turdimov has been approved as the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Education and Science. His new position is related to the process of developing the country's system under a unified management basis, ranging from preschool education to higher education and science.

Turdimov's appointment became an important step following the establishment of the new ministry in the education sector. Now public attention is focused on the tasks set before the new leader and how they will be implemented in practice.

Turdimov's new position officially approved

Erkinjon Turdimov's candidacy was previously approved by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis. Afterwards, by a presidential decree, he was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Education and Science.

In this regard, Turdimov was relieved of his post as khokim of the Syrdarya region.

The new position brings tasks such as coordinating the fields of education and science and interconnecting the work of management bodies at various levels to the forefront of his activities.

What changes occurred in the education sector?

By a presidential decree dated October 3, 2026, a single Ministry of Education and Science was established on the basis of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations.

The new agency implements a unified state policy in the fields of preschool education, general secondary education, vocational and higher education, postgraduate education, retraining and advanced training of personnel, as well as supplementary and informal education.

The goal of this change is to ensure continuity between various stages of education, connect school, vocational, and higher education more closely with science, and increase management efficiency.

What tasks lie ahead for the new leader?

Through the establishment of a single ministry, it is intended to form a general approach in the education system. Here, adapting the content of education to modern requirements, taking into account the needs of the labor market, improving the quality of education, and developing scientific activities are among the important directions.

As the First Deputy Prime Minister, Turdimov's duties are not limited only to managing the activities of the ministry. According to official data, within his authority, he will coordinate the implementation of tasks by ministries, committees, agencies, and regional leaders in the fields of education, science, and healthcare.

What will the main result be?

The establishment of the new ministry and the appointment of the leader are organizational changes in the management system. However, the effectiveness of the reforms will be assessed primarily by how they impact the quality of education, the opportunities for pupils and students, the activities of teachers, and the development of science.

Therefore, in Erkinjon Turdimov's activities in his new position, the main focus will be directed toward effectively establishing a unified management system, strengthening the connection between educational stages, and practically fulfilling the set tasks.

Now the most important question for the public is what concrete results the new management model will yield in the education system. The answer to this question will be revealed through future decisions and practical changes.

Erkinjon Oqbutayevich TurdimovMinistry of Education and ScienceKhokim of Syrdarya regionFirst Deputy Prime Minister
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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