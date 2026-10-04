Zafar Hoshimov to lead group in Presidential Administration

A special working group is being established under the Presidential Administration to develop a nationwide concept for human capital development and continuous education strategy. Entrepreneur Zafar Hoshimov will head the group on a voluntary basis. This was announced by the President's press secretary.

The main task of the new working group is to develop a nationwide concept regarding human capital development and continuous education strategy.

Entrepreneurs with experience in establishing educational institutions and launching effective systems, industry specialists, scientists, and international experts will be included in the group.

This initiative is related to the tasks of introducing new approaches in the field of education, aligning education with labor market demands, strengthening competition, and expanding private sector participation.

Zafar Hoshimov will lead this group on a voluntary basis. He is an entrepreneur and the founder of the Korzinka supermarket chain.

At the same time, as part of the group's work, it is planned to develop a nationwide concept covering various stages of the education system and approaches to continuous education.