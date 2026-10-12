"A new leader appointed to Sirdarya region": Doniyor Kodirov acts as the regional khokim

By a decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Doniyor Bakhtiyorovich Kadirov (Kodirov) was appointed as the acting khokim of Sirdarya region.

A leader with extensive experience in public administration and law enforcement has been brought in to head the region.

What is known about the new khokim?

Before being appointed to lead the region, Doniyor Kodirov held responsible positions in the central apparatus of public administration:

Activity in the Presidential Administration: Prior to this appointment, he served as the head of the Department for Public Security and Rule of Law of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

New tasks: As the head of Sirdarya region, he is entrusted with important tasks such as accelerating socio-economic reforms in the region, attracting investments, and ensuring the rule of law.

The appointment is aimed at increasing the efficiency of regional management and taking reforms in the region to a new stage.