Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for Monday, October 12. According to the report, rain is expected in a number of regions across the country, while heavy precipitation may occur in mountainous areas.

Tashkent city and regions will experience changeable weather. Intermittent rain is expected in the capital. Temperatures will range from 13–15 degrees at night to 19–21 degrees during the day.

The Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region are expected to remain dry with no precipitation. Temperatures will be around 8–13 degrees at night and 21–26 degrees during the day.

Bukhara and Navoi regions may experience rain in some areas. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 18–23 degrees during the day.

Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarqand regions are also forecasted to have light rain in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will be 10–15 degrees, and daytime temperatures will reach 18–23 degrees.

Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions may see rain in certain places. Temperatures will range from 12–17 degrees at night to 23–28 degrees during the day.

Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions are also expected to receive precipitation in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will be 12–17 degrees, and daytime highs will reach 18–23 degrees.

Mountainous areas will experience occasional rain, which could be heavy in some places. There is a possibility that rain may turn into snow in high-altitude areas. Temperatures will range from 5–10 degrees at night to 7–12 degrees during the day.

Winds across the republic will blow mainly from the east at a speed of 7–12 m/s. In Tashkent, winds are expected from the west at 3–8 m/s.