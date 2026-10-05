A New Era in Vocational Education: New Regulations on Admission, Assessment, and Hiring of Educators

·38·Uzbekistan
A New Era in Vocational Education: New Regulations on Admission, Assessment, and Hiring of Educators

In order to adapt the system of training mid-level specialists in Uzbekistan to modern requirements and directly link the quality of vocational education with the needs of the labor market, a comprehensive new legal framework has been introduced. By the Resolution No. 526 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 29, 2026, a number of fundamental regulations governing important processes in the sector were officially approved.

These new documents establish uniform and mandatory standards for all vocational education organizations in the country.

What was approved by the Government resolution?

Detailed regulations covering four main areas of the system have come into force within the framework of the new resolution:

  • Regulation on Vocational Education: Defines the general operating procedures of institutions;

  • Admission Procedures: New transparent algorithms for admitting applicants and youth to organizations;

  • Competitive Hiring of Pedagogical Staff: A mechanism to attract only qualified and tested specialists to the sector;

  • Student Knowledge Assessment Procedures: New assessment criteria focused on identifying practical skills and competencies rather than theory.

Labor Market and the Principle of "Lifelong Learning"

According to the requirements of the document, the vocational education process will now strictly rely not just on theoretical programs, but on the following priorities:

  • Employer Orders: Specialists will be trained based on the prospects of economic development, technical and technological trends, and real offers from employers;

  • Continuous Education: The concept of "lifelong learning" is being implemented, giving citizens the opportunity to improve their qualifications or acquire a new profession at any age;

  • Phased Education System: Primary, secondary, and secondary-specialized vocational education programs will be launched in vocational education organizations. Meanwhile, technical schools will directly become centers for training mid-level personnel, developing practical skills, and continuously upgrading the qualifications of industrial training masters.

Clear Terms and Guarantee of Inclusive Education

For the first time, a number of important concepts in the sector were legally clarified in the regulation. In particular, the boundaries of terms such as "academic debtor", "client technical school", "qualification", "competence", and "skill" were clearly defined.

In addition, the document places special emphasis on the development of inclusive education programs for persons with disabilities:

  • Adapted special curricula will be developed;

  • Modern pedagogical approaches and additional psychological and material support measures will be taken.

3-Month Period and Personal Control

In connection with the adoption of the new regulations, a number of previous outdated government documents were recognized as having lost their force.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation was instructed to fully harmonize all departmental regulatory legal acts with this resolution within a three-month period and carry out extensive explanatory work among the public. Personal control over the full and flawless execution of the resolution was assigned to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Kongratbay Sharipov.

Resolution No. 526 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 292026Regulation on Vocational EducationMinistry of Higher EducationScience and InnovationKongratbay Sharipov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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