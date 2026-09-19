Winners of the «Teacher of the Year» contest: 208 teachers to receive 616 million soums each

The first-ever «Teacher of the Year» contest in Uzbekistan has come to an end. In this large-scale competition, which was attended by over 46,000 educators from all regions of the country, 208 teachers were recognized as winners. Each of them will be awarded a cash prize of 616 million soums.

This amount is a specially designated incentive bonus for the contest, and according to the current regulations, winners are awarded an amount equivalent to 1,400 times the BRP (Base Calculation Amount). Taking into account that the BRP was set at 440,000 soums starting from September 1, 2026, 1,400 BRP amounts to 616 million soums.