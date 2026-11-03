Universities requiring installation of 'Safe Student' app: Ministry investigating the situation

Reports have emerged that some higher education institutions in Uzbekistan are asking students to install the "Safe Student" app, with some students allegedly being denied entry to classes for refusing to do so.

Specifically, a student at Tashkent State University of Law stated that while installing the app is not yet mandatory, the administration is pressuring them to download it. There are also rumors that a list of students who have not installed the app is being compiled and that they may face disciplinary warnings.

At the Uzbekistan State World Languages University, some students reported being forced to install the app at the entrance. Due to this process, some students arrived late to class and were marked absent. There are also reports that officials have been entering classrooms during lessons and demanding that students who have not installed the app stand up.

A student at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy also reported that for the past two weeks, they have been prompted to install various APK applications at the entrance.

Students are expressing dissatisfaction, noting that the purpose of the app and the necessity of installing it have not been sufficiently explained.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation stated that the leadership has ordered an urgent investigation. A working group has currently begun an inspection.

The Ministry emphasized that the continuity of the educational process and the students' right to education must be guaranteed.