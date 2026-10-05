The state covered international exam expenses for more than 74 thousand young people

·41·Uzbekistan
The state covered international exam expenses for more than 74 thousand young people

The system established to support young people striving to obtain international certificates in Uzbekistan is yielding results. To date, exam expenses totaling 151 billion soums have been covered for 74,102 young people who showed high results in international exams.

Notably, the number of girls using this opportunity exceeds that of boys. Among those who received compensation, 38,503 were girls and 35,599 were boys.

Highest demand is for IELTS

IELTS is proving to be the most popular international exam among young people utilizing state compensation.

To date, expenses for the IELTS exams of more than 54 thousand young people have been covered. 125 billion soums have been allocated for this purpose.

The figures show that interest in IELTS is significantly higher compared to other international exams.

SAT is also in the focus of youth

Young people taking the SAT exam, which is considered important for international educational opportunities, are also taking advantage of this system.

According to data, exam expense compensation has been provided for over 9,000 young people regarding the SAT.

This indicates that young people's interest is growing not only in certificates confirming language proficiency, but also in international tests crucial for admission to foreign higher education institutions.

80 percent of those who received compensation are aged 14–23

Another notable aspect of the system is that young people are starting their preparation for international certificates at a very early age.

Nearly 80 percent of those who received compensation fall into the 14–23 age group.

This means that interest in international exams is forming not on the verge of graduating from university, but during school years.

This trend demonstrates the growing aspiration among youth to learn foreign languages, acquire international certificates, and pursue education in the future based on foreign or international requirements.

The state covered international exam expenses for more than 74 thousand young people

The activity of girls deserves special attention

The statistics clearly reflect the active participation of girls.

Out of the total 74,102 young people who received compensation, 38,503 were girls, outnumbering boys by nearly 3 thousand.

This shows that girls are also taking an active part in preparing for international exams and obtaining certificates.

The state supports international opportunities for youth

International certificates are becoming one of the crucial opportunities for young people in today's education and labor markets.

However, the costs of taking such exams can pose a significant financial burden for some families. From this perspective, compensating exam expenses for high-achieving youth expands their opportunities to validate their knowledge and skills at the international level.

The fact that over 74 thousand young people have used this opportunity so far demonstrates high demand for the system.

Most importantly, the figures reveal one reality: the aspiration to obtain international certificates now begins not at the university stage, but from school age.

IELTSSATInternational certificatesYouth in Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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