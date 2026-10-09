How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)

American blogger MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), the most popular and most-subscribed content creator in YouTube history, has arrived in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, on an official visit. The star's first visit to Central Asia, boasting a global audience of over 500 million, has become a true sensation not only among millions of young people in the country, but across the entire regional internet community.

Initial exclusive footage capturing the world-class blogger exiting the Tashkent International Airport terminal and the warm welcome he received has circulated on social media.

Sincere smile and handshakes: How was MrBeast welcomed in Tashkent?

As seen in the circulating photos and video footage, Jimmy Donaldson appeared in his signature simple, modest look — a black hoodie, white cap, and shorts:

Warm attitude: MrBeast greeted those who came to welcome him with an open face, a smile, and high spirits, shaking hands with Uzbek fans;

Exiting the airport: Accompanied by security and organizers, the blogger and his team left the airport's VIP terminal and headed to a specially allocated motorcade;

Open communication: Despite being one of the world's richest and most famous internet stars, Donaldson acted extremely relaxed and friendly.

Visit details: What is expected in the capital?

MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan is not accidental and is being carried out as part of a special program:

Organizer: This unprecedented visit was organized by the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan (ACDF) ;

Closed and special meeting: A special interactive event with the blogger's participation is planned in Tashkent, attended by a limited number of fans selected through prior registration and a random draw;

Valuable prizes and games: Quizzes, entertaining tasks, and prize performances typical of MrBeast's style are expected to be held.

Global attention and tourism potential

The arrival of a superstar with over half a billion subscribers in Tashkent sharply increases Uzbekistan's prestige in the digital world and media space:

Country promotion: Any video or story prepared by the world's largest content maker from Uzbekistan will serve as a major impetus for introducing the country's tourism and culture to the entire world;

Youth and creative industry: This event has also launched a new wave of integration with the international arena for the local content creator and blogger community.

Currently, the eyes of millions of fans are focused on MrBeast's next steps in Tashkent, potential challenges he might prepare, and expected surprises.