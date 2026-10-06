9 caves and salt mine in Uzbekistan to be opened for tourists

It is planned to transform nine caves and one salt mine in Uzbekistan into new tourist destinations. Special tourist routes will be organized for visitors to these sites, and the necessary infrastructure will be created.

The list of tourist sites includes the Peshogor, Yaxdon, Amankutan, Kiyev, Hazrat Davud, Karongi Yulduz, Boybuloq, Teshiktosh, and Amir Temur caves. Additionally, the Khojaikon salt mine has been included in the tourist route.

According to the project, special route signs and navigation systems will be installed for tourists in these locations. This will allow visitors to move around the sites with ease.

Furthermore, three-dimensional models of the caves will be created. A digital passport with a QR code will be developed for each tourist site. Tourists will be able to scan this code with their phones to electronically learn about the history, features, and other information regarding the cave or salt mine.