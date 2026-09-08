Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest state decoration

·63·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Serbia's highest state decoration

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been awarded one of Serbia's highest state honors — the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Sash.

The award was personally presented by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during official events in Belgrade.

An important recognition in bilateral relations

The Serbian side presented this high award to Shavkat Mirziyoyev in recognition of his immense contribution to strengthening multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

The presentation of the order is seen as a symbol of mutual interest in further developing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and other spheres.

The Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Sash is one of Serbia's most prestigious awards presented to foreign statesmen.

Mirziyoyev: The award is a symbol of respect for Uzbekistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed deep gratitude to Aleksandar Vučić and the Serbian side for the high state award.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that he accepts this order not only as a personal honor, but as a symbol of the high respect of the Serbian people for Uzbekistan, and a commitment to further developing the strengthening friendship and relations between the two peoples.

Who is eligible for the order?

The Order of the Republic of Serbia is awarded to prominent figures of foreign states.

The award is presented for an enormous contribution to areas such as:

  • strengthening peace among peoples;

  • developing international cooperation;

  • enhancing mutual understanding;

  • developing friendly relations with Serbia.

Conclusion

The awarding of the Great Sash Order of the Republic of Serbia to Shavkat Mirziyoyev became an important event demonstrating the high political level of Uzbekistan-Serbia relations.

The personal presentation of the award by Aleksandar Vučić demonstrates that Belgrade attaches special importance to the further development of cooperation with Tashkent, which is acquiring a strategic character.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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