One of the most touching and historical moments took place during the solemn meeting of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the heroes of the Chess Olympiad. Selbi Kakishova, a young female athlete from Karakalpakstan who demonstrated great resilience at the Para Chess Olympiad and became a bronze medalist, could not hide her emotions during a face-to-face meeting with the head of state. "Today my biggest dream has come true — I had the honor of seeing you. I am your Karakalpak daughter, your child," expressed the young para chess player sincerely. As a gift from the President, she was solemnly presented with a modern Volkswagen passenger car, the keys to a comfortable 2-room apartment, and a one-time cash award in the amount of 50,000 US dollars. The head of state also personally pinned a high state award on the young athlete.

"Supreme respect, a 50 thousand dollar certificate, and parents' tears": 5 key points

The most important facts regarding the state-level awarding ceremony for Selbi Kakishova:

Historical bronze in para chess: Selbi Kakishova worthily defended the honor of Uzbekistan at the World Para Chess Olympiad, taking 3rd place on the podium;

"Volkswagen", an apartment, and $50,000: The heroic girl from Karakalpakstan was presented with a new 2-room apartment, a foreign-made car, and a cash prize of 50 thousand dollars;

The realization of the biggest dream: The athlete emotionally stated that she had dreamed of meeting the President in person for years and considers herself a child of the head of state;

High attention to the youth of Karakalpakstan: On behalf of all the youth of the region, Selbi thanked the President for his recent visit to Karakalpakstan and the conditions being created for young people;

Awarded with a state award: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally pinned the state order on the chest of the young para chess player.

Classification of state awards presented for the rewarding of Selbi Kakishova

The types of material and moral gifts presented to the bronze medalist of the Para Chess Olympiad:

Direction of encouragement Award and gifts presented Social and psychological significance Real estate gift Modern comfortable 2-room apartment (housing) Guarantee of independent living, social security, and family well-being Vehicle New "Volkswagen" passenger car Convenience for the athlete's free and safe movement Financial incentive 50,000 US dollars (with a special certificate) Full appreciation of hard work and investment in the future Supreme state recognition Honorary order/medal personally presented by the President Symbol of the high status of youth with disabilities in society Regional significance A strong signal given to the Karakalpakstan parasports school Taking women's and youth sports in the region to a new level

Social and inclusive expertise: Why is Selbi's victory important for society?

Conclusions of sociologists, international parasports experts, and public activists:

"Capabilities may be limited, but willpower is endless": Selbi Kakishova's rise to the world-class podium showed that if a person sets a clear goal, any physical limitations can be overcome with mind and will; this is not only a sports result, but also a powerful psychological example for thousands of people with disabilities;

Triumph of equality and an inclusive society: The state awarding paralympic and para chess athletes on an equal footing with able-bodied athletes (an apartment, a car, and 50 thousand dollars) is clear proof that the principles of social justice and inclusivity in Uzbekistan work in practice, not just in words;

Huge motivation for the youth of the Aral Sea region: Such high appreciation for a young Karakalpak girl from a remote area, and her open and sincere communication with the President, multiplies the youth's confidence in their own strength and state support in the Aral Sea region.

In your opinion, how will such encouragement of our parasthletes with high state awards give impetus to the development of inclusive sports in our country? What wishes do you have for our strong-willed youth like Selbi Kakishova? Leave your personal greetings and comments in the comments section and share this inspiring analysis, which has become our national pride, with your loved ones!