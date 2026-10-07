Penalties for expired products to be increased in Uzbekistan

·27·Uzbekistan
Penalties for expired products to be increased in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, fines for the sale of expired food products by retail outlets will be increased. Fines of up to 20 BRVs are being established for violating the rules of trading in food products, including the sale of products without a manufacturing date indicated.

The new rules also solidify uniform sanitary standards for food manufacturing and processing enterprises.

Furthermore, requirements for high-risk products will be published openly. This will expand opportunities for producers and consumers to access information on product safety requirements.

Expired productsFoodFineBRVSanitary standards
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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