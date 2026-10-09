The cost of car registration approaches 6.4 million soms

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The cost of car registration approaches 6.4 million soms

Starting from September 1, 2026, the base calculation amount in Uzbekistan will be set at 440 thousand soms. Based on this amount, the main fees related to the state registration of vehicles are also calculated.

The state registration of a regular motor vehicle will cost 3,009,600 soms. The price for obtaining a license plate is 3,080,000 soms, and the vehicle registration certificate amounts to 308,000 soms.

Thus, the total cost of these three main car registration fees will be 6,397,600 soms.

Different tariffs apply for electric vehicles, motorcycles, and trailers.

CarState registrationBCALicense plateElectric vehicle
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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