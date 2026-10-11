Hot water to be temporarily suspended in Uchtepa until October 18

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent from October 12 to October 18, 2026. The restrictions are related to scheduled maintenance work planned for 2026.

The hot water interruption applies to areas served by the IM-5 boiler houses. Residents in a total of 25 makhallas will be affected by this restriction.

List of makhallas where hot water will be temporarily turned off:

• "Guzar"

• "Qo‘rg‘ontepa"

• "Xuroson"

• "Zargarlik"

• "Ko‘hna Cho‘ponota"

"Bog‘iston"

• "Bog‘obod"

• "Birlik"

• "Nayman"

• "Farhod"

• "Tinchlikobod"

• "Vatan"

• "Vatanparvar"

• "Hamdo‘st"

• "Nurobod"

• "Shirin"

• "Diydor"

• "A. Sog‘uniy"

• "Diyorobod"

• "Yangiyo‘l"

• "Foziltepa"

• "Zulfizar"

• "Xurshid"

• "Ko‘rkamobod"

• "Quyi Darxon"

Hot water supply is scheduled to be restored on October 18, 2026, after the completion of scheduled maintenance work.