Tashkent Heating Supply System to Be Upgraded by 2028

Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov visited Heating Plant No. 5 and presented plans for developing energy and utility infrastructure for 2026–2028.

The projects aim to systematically resolve heating supply issues not only in the Uchtepa district but across the entire capital.

One of the main directions of the reform is the introduction of cogeneration technologies. This will allow simultaneous production of heat and electricity, increasing energy efficiency.

Additionally, outdated pipe networks will be replaced gradually. Priority will be given to areas with frequent accidents and the highest number of citizen complaints.

Modernizing the systems will ensure uninterrupted resource supply. Reducing losses during heat transmission is also defined as one of the key tasks.

According to Shavkat Umurzakov, areas with the most critical infrastructure conditions will be prioritized based on public suggestions.