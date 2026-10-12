16-year-old student crashes mother's car in Surkhandarya

·67·Society
16-year-old student crashes mother's car in Surkhandarya

In the Termiz district of Surkhandarya region, a minor student driving his mother's Cobalt car got into a traffic accident. As a result, his classmate died, and the driver himself was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the regional Road Safety Department, the incident occurred on October 9 at approximately 01:00 on the 11th kilometer of the D166 highway "Termiz city — Namuna — Termiz International Airport" passing through the "Navruz" neighborhood territory.

According to preliminary data, the teenager, who is a 10th-grade student at school No. 25 in Termiz city and does not have a driver's license, was driving his mother's Cobalt car at high speed. Due to inexperience, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lighting pole in the middle of the road.

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with severe injuries. His classmate, born in 2010, who was in the car cabin, died at the scene.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated by the investigative group of the Termiz District Internal Affairs Department regarding this incident. The causes of the accident and all details are being investigated.

SurkhandaryaTermiztraffic accidentInternal Affairs Department
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Air Tickets Are a Disgrace, the Prosecutor Is Just a Spectator”: Surkhandaryo Governor’s Unexpected Statement“Air Tickets Are a Disgrace, the Prosecutor Is Just a Spectator”: Surkhandaryo Governor’s Unexpected Statement14 August 10:41Woman who tried to sell her 11-year-old son for 40 million soums punishedWoman who tried to sell her 11-year-old son for 40 million soums punished4 August 22:18Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in SurkhandaryaHeatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in Surkhandarya14 July 12:09Secret online gambling bunker in a basement uncovered in TermezSecret online gambling bunker in a basement uncovered in Termez11 July 15:26Student who fell from 4th floor dies in TashkentStudent who fell from 4th floor dies in Tashkent16 September 13:07A woman entering her mother's room discovered an unexpected truth...A woman entering her mother's room discovered an unexpected truth...26 September 08:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone