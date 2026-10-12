16-year-old student crashes mother's car in Surkhandarya

In the Termiz district of Surkhandarya region, a minor student driving his mother's Cobalt car got into a traffic accident. As a result, his classmate died, and the driver himself was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the regional Road Safety Department, the incident occurred on October 9 at approximately 01:00 on the 11th kilometer of the D166 highway "Termiz city — Namuna — Termiz International Airport" passing through the "Navruz" neighborhood territory.

According to preliminary data, the teenager, who is a 10th-grade student at school No. 25 in Termiz city and does not have a driver's license, was driving his mother's Cobalt car at high speed. Due to inexperience, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lighting pole in the middle of the road.

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with severe injuries. His classmate, born in 2010, who was in the car cabin, died at the scene.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated by the investigative group of the Termiz District Internal Affairs Department regarding this incident. The causes of the accident and all details are being investigated.