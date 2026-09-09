Tomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of Uzbekistan

·0·Uzbekistan
Tomorrow, rain is possible in some regions of Uzbekistan

On September 10, variable weather is expected across Uzbekistan. Short-term rain may occur in some areas. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the information, Tashkent city will have slightly cloudy weather with changing cloud cover during the day. No precipitation is expected in the capital. The air temperature is forecasted to be 18–20 degrees at night and 35–37 degrees Celsius during the day.

The Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region will experience variable weather, with rain possible in some places. The temperature will be 11–16 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

Bukhara and Navoi regions will have variable weather, with rain possible in some areas. Winds may strengthen up to 13–18 m/s in some places, accompanied by dust storms in certain areas. The temperature will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions will have slightly cloudy, at times variable weather, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions will have slightly cloudy weather, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 15–20 degrees at night and 33–38 degrees during the day.

Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions will have slightly cloudy, at times variable weather, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be slightly cloudy, at times variable, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 12–17 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

ҲавоЎзбекистонТошкентЁмғирҲаво ўзгарувчанТошкент прогнозЎзгидромет
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