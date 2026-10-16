"Red Notice" for Qahramonjon Olimov removed from Interpol website

·39·Uzbekistan
"Red Notice" for Qahramonjon Olimov removed from Interpol website

Uzbekistan entrepreneur and ANORBANK shareholder Qahramonjon Olimov, who is active in the digital banking sector, has had the "Red Notice" regarding his international search removed from the official Interpol website. This information is no longer visible in the Interpol search system.

At the same time, the bank published its financial report for the first nine months (Q3) of 2026, demonstrating sustained stable growth across all key indicators.

Bank Operations: Daily Stability and Central Bank Standards

Earlier, ANORBANK issued a special statement disclosing that any situations related to the shareholder do not determine the bank's daily operations, liquidity, and financial stability:

  • Continuous Service: The financial institution is operating fully as usual; deposits, lending, and national and international payment operations are carried out without interruption;

  • Prudential Regulations: The bank fully complies with all capital and liquidity prudential regulations established by the Central Bank;

  • New Shares Worth 100 Billion UZS: At the general shareholders' meeting held on October 5 of this year, the issuance of additional shares worth 100 billion UZS was officially approved in order to attract new strategic investments.

Financial Report: Assets reached 20.32 trillion UZS

The bank's disclosed report for the third quarter recorded stable financial dynamics:

  • Total Assets: In the third quarter alone, bank assets increased from 18.74 trillion UZS to 20.32 trillion UZS;

  • Loan Portfolio: By the end of September, the allocated loan portfolio amounted to 13.08 trillion UZS;

  • Customer Deposits: The balance of deposits entrusted to the bank by individuals and corporate clients reached 15.23 trillion UZS;

  • Equity Capital: The bank's equity capital formed at 1.51 trillion UZS.

Holistic Ecosystem for Business and Retail Services

The bank's press service provided additional information regarding the renewal of financial products and conveniences created for users:

"The bank's list of deposits has been completely updated to suit various audiences and savings goals. By increasing our focus on small and medium-sized businesses, we are transforming the mobile app into a comprehensive financial services ecosystem: currency exchange, international transfers, deposits, and premium services are among them. The main goal is to allow customers to resolve daily financial needs in one convenient application", the official report states.

This report and the resolution of external pressures indicate that customer trust and operational stability are being maintained within the ANORBANK system.

ANORBANKQahramonjon OlimovInterpol Red NoticeFinancial report Q3 2026
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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