Read books and win 50 thousand dollars: An unusual competition in Uzbekistan!

·36·Uzbekistan
Read books and win 50 thousand dollars: An unusual competition in Uzbekistan!

The nationwide competition "National Reading Movement" aimed at popularizing reading among schoolchildren is being organized in Uzbekistan. Students of grades 1–11 can participate in it. The annual prize fund of the competition is 240 thousand dollars, and the main winner will be awarded 50 thousand dollars.

The main goal of the project is to raise the culture of reading among the younger generation, strengthen interest in reading books, and increase the level of knowledge of students.

Who can participate in the competition?

Students of grades 1–11 of general education schools will participate in the competition. Participants are divided into three groups according to their age and grade:

Students of grades 1–5;

Students of grades 6–8;

Students of grades 9–11.

A separate list of recommended books has been compiled for each age category. Students can read these works through the "Mutolaa" mobile application. What stages does the competition consist of?

The competition includes three stages: school or district stage, regional selection, and republican final. Participants will read the recommended books and compete to advance to the next stages of the competition.

The initiative is expected to serve to increase love for reading among students, turn reading into a daily habit, and encourage knowledge-seeking youth.

National Reading MovementUzbekistanschoolchildrenreading
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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