The stages and deadlines for transitioning the Uzbek writing system to an updated alphabet are being established in Uzbekistan. According to the draft resolution, replacing passports and other personal documents will not be required, but signs, road markings, keyboards, printed materials, and product labels will be gradually adapted to the new alphabet.

A draft resolution on transitioning the Uzbek alphabet to an updated form has been submitted for public discussion. It outlines specific deadlines for introducing the new alphabet and sets requirements for state organizations, media outlets, manufacturers, and educational institutions.

According to the draft, the law on the new alphabet is planned to take effect on April 22, 2027. However, the changes will not be implemented in all areas simultaneously; a phased introduction is envisioned.

Replacing passports and other documents will not be mandatory

During the transition to the updated alphabet, the public will not be required to re-register their personal documents.

The draft resolution does not mandate the replacement of passports, other identification documents, or existing official documents to comply with the new alphabet. This is intended to ensure that citizens do not face additional expenses due to the alphabet change.

Media, signs, and road markings will change

Once the law enters into force, it is planned that media materials and printed products will be published in the updated alphabet.

Starting from 2027, signs, information boards, road signs, and traffic markings are also expected to be adapted to the new alphabet. This process may cover inscriptions in state organizations, public spaces, service facilities, and other infrastructure.

Keyboards and artificial intelligence will also be adapted

The transition to the updated alphabet will not be limited to paper-based text. The draft resolution provides for the adaptation of keyboards and artificial intelligence systems to the new alphabet starting from 2027.

This requirement is aimed at introducing the new writing system into processes involving the use of the Uzbek language in the digital environment, text entry, data processing, and working with modern technologies.

New alphabet will be mandatory on product packaging from 2028

The draft also sets a specific deadline for manufacturers and the retail sector.

From April 22, 2028, the use of the updated alphabet on product packaging and labels is planned to become mandatory.

This requirement may necessitate the redesign of product packaging, labels, and the information text on them. Therefore, manufacturers will be given a certain period to adapt to the new alphabet.

School textbooks will be fully updated by 2031

Changes in the education system are designed for a longer term. According to the draft resolution, it is planned to fully transition school textbooks to the updated alphabet by 2031.

This process will involve revising educational materials, gradually introducing the new writing system into the educational process, and ensuring its application in schools.

When will the draft resolution be adopted?

The draft resolution outlining the procedure for transitioning to the updated alphabet is currently under public discussion. The discussion will continue until December 6.

The full text of the draft and related proposals can be viewed via the official discussion portal.

Note: The stated deadlines and requirements are provided in the draft resolution. They will apply in their final form once the document is adopted and officially enters into force.