Requirement to obtain advertising passport for store signboards canceled in Uzbekistan

·36·Uzbekistan
Requirement to obtain advertising passport for store signboards canceled in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the procedure for placing outdoor advertising for entrepreneurs has been eased. According to a new government resolution, entrepreneurs are no longer required to obtain an advertising space passport to install a signboard indicating the company name, logo, or type of activity at the entrance of the building where they operate.

Furthermore, the procedure for placing company names, trademarks, or advertising information related to their activities on vehicles owned by legal entities has also been simplified. The previous complex registration process is no longer required for placing such inscriptions.

The new regulations also introduce changes to the mandatory dismantling process of advertising structures. Now, the owner of the structure must be notified in writing at least two days prior to the dismantling. Such work will be carried out exclusively on working days from 09:00 to 18:00.

In addition, entrepreneurs have been provided with the opportunity to cancel their advertising space passports online. To do this, an application can be submitted through the Single Interactive State Services Portal — my.gov.uz. The relevant information will be automatically transmitted to the tax authorities.

These changes are aimed at reducing administrative procedures for entrepreneurs and minimizing excessive requirements related to the placement of outdoor signage.

Uzbekistanmy.gov.uzadvertising passportvehicles
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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