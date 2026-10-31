Payments for electricity will be restricted for those with water debts: When does the new procedure come into force?

In Uzbekistan, a strict new procedure is being introduced to strengthen utility payment discipline and reduce accounts receivable in the water supply system. From now on, consumers who have debts for drinking water and sewage services will be restricted from making payments for electricity.

This was officially announced by Islom Abdullayev, First Deputy Chairman of Uzsuvtaminot JSC, at a press conference held on October 30.

When will the new restriction take effect?

According to officials, the integrated control system will come into full force on the following date:

Effective date: This strict procedure will be officially applied starting January 1, 2027 ;

System mechanism: If a household or consumer has debts for water supply and sewage services, the ability to transfer funds for electricity will be restricted through a unified electronic billing system until the debt is fully paid off.

Who is exempt from the restriction? (Social benefits)

The draft resolution provides for the protection of vulnerable segments of the population:

Families in the Social Registry: This new rule and payment restriction will not apply to low-income families included in the "Unified Social Protection Registry";

Targeted support: Social benefits and financial relief for this category of citizens will remain in effect as before.

Uzsuvtaminot officials are urging all consumers to settle existing debts in a timely manner to avoid future inconveniences and interruptions in the use of utility services.