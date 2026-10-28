Attention drivers: Traffic on the Tashkent – Valley route closed for 3 days

A temporary restriction has been introduced on the main transport artery connecting Tashkent to the Fergana Valley due to major repair works. Due to the commencement of repairs on the bridge over the Chirchiq River, located at the 1st kilometer of the A373 "Tashkent – Osh" highway passing through the Bektemir district, traffic from Tashkent towards the valley has been suspended in one direction.

According to the responsible services, the restriction will be in effect from 08:00 on October 28 to 08:00 on October 30. To prevent traffic congestion and ensure convenience for drivers, a special detour scheme has been approved.

Detour routes for drivers: Map details

During the repair period, the following routes have been designated for traffic flow distribution:

Exit from Tashkent to Ohangaron highway: Vehicles leaving the capital will be redirected from the 47th kilometer of the D001 "Tashkent Ring Road" ( Rohat roundabout ) along the Qo‘yliq direction;

Entry route to Tashkent city: For drivers moving from the Yuqorichirchiq district towards the city center, traffic will be organized from the 6th kilometer of the D012 "Bektemir city – Chirchiq city – G‘azalkent city – Chorvoq settlement" road via the Yik-ota and Farg‘ona road street direction;

Transit flows: Temporary road signs have been installed and traffic police supervision has been strengthened on roads passing through Yangi O‘zbekiston street and Qo‘yliq.

Important notes and recommendations

Plan your time accordingly: Citizens traveling to the valley regions are advised to start their journey 30–40 minutes earlier than usual, taking into account potential traffic congestion on detour routes;

Follow road signs: Road users are requested to strictly adhere to the temporary road signs near the repair area and the requirements of the provided official traffic scheme.

Once the bridge repair works are completed, normal traffic for all vehicles along this route will be fully restored starting from 08:00 on October 30.