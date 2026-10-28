“Roma” with a spirited victory, while Cesc Fabregas’s team pulls off an incredible comeback

The 9th round of the Italian Serie A was filled with true drama and goals. Hosting Cagliari at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, Roma secured a spirited 4-2 victory in a highly intense match that saw 6 goals scored.

Additionally, the Como team, managed by Cesc Fabregas, showed true character on their trip to Turin, scoring consecutive goals in the final minutes of the match against Torino to secure three crucial points.

Roma – Cagliari (4:2): A brilliant display of spirit from the “Wolves”

The match in Rome provided spectators with a true football spectacle:

Early goal and balance: Just 10 minutes into the match, M'Bala Nzola converted a penalty to put the Sardinians ahead; however, 5 minutes later, Emmanuel Lulli equalized;

Pizilli's activity: In the 21st minute, young talent Niccolò Pisilli found the back of the net to put the “Wolves” in the lead;

Late-game explosion: In the 81st minute, Daniel Maldini brought the score to 2-2, restoring the intrigue; but substitutes Mora (85th minute) and Donyell Malen (87th minute) scored two goals in two minutes to lead Roma to a convincing 4-2 victory;

Table standings: Following this success, Roma reached 21 points, firmly climbing to 3rd place in the championship table. Cagliari remained in 9th place with 13 points.

Torino – Como (1:3): 3 goals in 9 minutes from Fabregas’s students

The match in Turin went down in history due to the visitors' incredible comeback:

Torino's dominance: In the 24th minute of the match, Che Adams put the Turin side in the lead, and the hosts maintained the score for the majority of the game;

Shock starting from the 81st minute: Everything changed near the end of the game — in the 81st minute, Ramon equalized;

Winning point: In the 87th minute, Nico Paz put the visitors ahead, and in the 90th minute, Martin Baturina set the final score — 1:3;

European competition race: Thanks to this sensational comeback, Como climbed to 5th place in the tournament table with 17 points, while the defeated Torino dropped to 6th place with 16 points.

Summary of the 9th round matches

Roma — Cagliari 4:2 Goals: Lulli (15), Pisilli (21), Mora (85), Malen (87) — Nzola (10 pen.), Maldini (81); Roma lineup: Gollini, N'Dicka, Koulierakis, Mancini (Gilardi, 82), Lulli (Rensch, 76), De Roon (Mora, 56), Cristante, Pisilli, Molina (França, 46), Castro (Malen, 56), Soulé.

Torino — Como 1:3 Goals: Adams (24) — Ramon (81), Paz (87), Baturina (90); Como lineup: Sánchez, Valli, Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Perrone (Addai, 58), Cáceres (Baturina, 58), Milla (Smolčić, 78), Da Cunha, Paz, Douvikas.

This round in Serie A once again showed the favorites consolidating their positions and the young Como team, led by Cesc Fabregas, proving themselves as contenders for European spots.