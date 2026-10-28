Drama in the 90+3rd minute: Borussia Dortmund beats Werder to reach the Round of 16

·57·Sport
Drama in the 90+3rd minute: Borussia Dortmund beats Werder to reach the Round of 16

A true football thriller took place at Dortmund's legendary Signal Iduna Park arena as part of the German Cup Round of 32. The match, in which the local Borussia Dortmund club hosted Bremen's Werder, ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory for the hosts.

Although the Dortmund side initially took a two-goal lead, a brace scored by Niclas Füllkrug within three minutes for the visitors brought the intrigue to its peak. The fate of the match was decided by a goal scored in the stoppage time added by the referee.

Fast start and Füllkrug's unexpected comeback

Throughout the match, both teams treated fans to an intense, attacking game:

  • The "Bees" intense early pressure: As early as the 6th minute of the game, Serhou Guirassy converted an accurate pass from Julian Ryerson to open the scoring. Shortly after, in the 17th minute, Carney Chukwuemeka took advantage of a delivery from Jobe Bellingham to make it 2-0;

  • Bremen's 3-minute shock: In the second half, Werder showed a sharp awakening — Niclas Füllkrug, playing against his former team, narrowed the gap in the 65th minute, and in the 68th minute, following a pass from Yuri Reger, he completed his brace to restore balance on the scoreboard (2-2);

  • The decisive blow in the 90+3rd minute: Just as the game was heading toward extra time, Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer showed agility in the opponent's penalty area, gifting Borussia a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Match summary and future in the competition

  • Competition and stage: German Cup (DFB-Pokal), Round of 32;

  • Venue: Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund);

  • Final score: Borussia Dortmund — Werder 3:2;

  • Goals: Serhou Guirassy (6), Carney Chukwuemeka (17), Marcel Sabitzer (90+3) — Niclas Füllkrug (65, 68);

  • Tournament result: Thanks to this resilient victory, Borussia secured a spot in the German Cup Round of 16, while Bremen's Werder club was forced to end its run in the tournament.

Marcel Sabitzer's winning goal in stoppage time saved the Dortmund club from the threat of an unexpected overtime and penalty shootout, ensuring their well-deserved advancement to the next stage.

Borussia DortmundWerderGerman CupMarcel Sabitzer
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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