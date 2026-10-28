Stunning sensation in the English League Cup: Fleetwood Town brings Arteta's team to its knees

One of the biggest and most unexpected sensations of the current season took place in the Round of 16 of the English League Cup. London's Arsenal, considered one of the tournament's top favorites, played away against modest Fleetwood Town, lost in a penalty shootout, and bid farewell to the cup competition.

The score was 1:1 in regular time, with new striker Viktor Gyökeres equalizing for the Londoners, but in the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, the lower-league side prevailed 6:4.

90 minutes that left Arsenal stunned

The main time of the match was much tougher and more pressurized than the Londoners had expected:

Early goal from the hosts: In the 21st minute of the match, Fleetwood Town striker Lupalo opened the scoring, breaching the "Gunners" goal and putting the hosts in the lead;

Gyökeres' response: After a sluggish first half, Mikel Arteta made changes to the lineup, and in the 50th minute, Viktor Gyökeres leveled the score, restoring balance (1:1);

Stars couldn't save the day: Although leaders like Martin Ødegaard, Jurriën Timber, and Bruno Guimarães were brought on in the second half, Arsenal could not find a winning goal in regular time;

Defeat in the penalty lottery: In the penalty shootout held according to the regulations, the hosts acted with composure, winning 6:4 and securing a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Match summary and Arsenal lineup

Competition and stage: English League Cup, Round of 16;

Final score: Fleetwood Town – Arsenal 1:1 (penalty shootout: 6:4);

Goals: Lupalo (21) — Viktor Gyökeres (50);

Arsenal's starting and substitute lineup: Kepa, Ben White (Timber, 46), Marley Salmon (Ødegaard, 46), Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié, Myles Lewis-Skelly (Konsa, 81), Martín Zubimendi (Guimarães, 82), Max Dowman, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze (Kaidac, 66), Viktor Gyökeres.

An early exit from the English League Cup serves as a serious warning for Mikel Arteta's charges ahead of important battles in the Premier League and on the international stage. Meanwhile, lower-league representative Fleetwood Town has written one of the brightest chapters in its history and continues its journey in the tournament.