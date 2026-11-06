Uzhydromet issues an emergency warning

·2·Uzbekistan
Uzhydromet issues an emergency warning

Due to expected rains on November 6–7 and 9–11 of this year, there is a possibility of mudflows and flash floods in a number of foothill and mountainous regions of Uzbekistan. Uzhydromet has issued a special warning regarding this.

It is reported that a list of districts and cities in 9 regions where mudflow and flood events may occur as a result of precipitation has been compiled.

In particular:

  • Kashkadarya region: Yakkabag, Dehkanabad, Chirakchi, Kitab, Shahrisabz, Kamashi, and Guzar districts;

  • Surkhandarya region: Sariosiyo, Uzun, Altinsay, Denau, Baysun, Sherabad, Shurchi, Kumkurgan, and Muzrabat districts;

  • Samarkand region: Urgut, Samarkand, Bulungur, Nurabad, Kushrabat, Kattakurgan, Payariq, Jambay, and Ishtikhan districts;

  • Navoi region: Khatyrchi, Navbahor, Nurata, Konimekh, and Karmana districts;

  • Jizzakh region: Zamin, Bakhmal, Gallaaral, Sharof Rashidov, Farish, and Yangiabad districts;

  • Tashkent region: Angren, Bostanlyk, Parkent, Piskent, Urtachirchik, and Yukorichirchik districts, as well as the cities of Angren and Almalyk;

  • Namangan region: Pap, Kasansay, Chartak, Chust, Namangan, and Yangikurgan districts;

  • Fergana region: Sokh, Shahimardan, Fergana, and Besharyk districts;

  • Andijan region: Andijan, Asaka, Jalaquduk, Kurgantepa, Pakhtaabad, Izbaskan, Khojaabad, and Marhamat districts, as well as the city of Khanabad, may experience mudflows and floods.

In this regard, residents living in foothill and mountainous areas, citizens vacationing in these locations, and drivers traveling through mountain roads are urged to take precautionary measures.

There is also a possibility of rainwater accumulation in some parts of the republic's regions. This may lead to flooding in low-lying areas and residential settlements.

Citizens are requested to take weather conditions into account, be cautious in potentially dangerous areas, and follow necessary safety measures.

Uzhydrometmudflow riskweather forecast
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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