Urgent warning from Uzhydromet: Which districts of the Valley are at risk of flash floods?

The Uzbekistan Hydrometeorological Service Agency (Uzhydromet) has issued a warning regarding the potential for flash floods in the mountainous and foothill areas of the Fergana Valley due to heavy rainfall expected on November 6–7 and 9–11 of this year.

According to forecasters, the accumulation of excess rainwater may also lead to flooding in residential areas and on roads.

List of areas at risk: Which districts are in danger?

Uzhydromet has released a list of specific districts and cities where the risk of flooding is highest:

Andijan Region: Andijan, Asaka, Jalaquduq, Qorgontepa, Paxtaobod, Izboskan, Xojaobod, and Marhamat districts, as well as the city of Xonobod;

Namangan Region: Pop, Kosonsoy, Chortoq, Chust, Namangan, and Yangiqorgon districts;

Fergana Region: Sokh, Fergana, and Beshariq districts, as well as the Shohimardon area.

Urgent recommendations for the public and drivers

In light of these hazardous hydrometeorological events, experts strongly advise following these safety precautions: