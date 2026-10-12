Unprecedented privileges announced for entrepreneurs in New Tashkent

·42·Economy
Unprecedented privileges announced for entrepreneurs in New Tashkent

During an open dialogue with investors and entrepreneurs, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that infrastructure fees for business and service sector representatives in the New Tashkent area will be sharply reduced. This decision aims to accelerate the direct flow of investments into the megaproject and comprehensively stimulate private sector activity.

Most notably, these reliefs and privileges will fully apply not only to newly launched projects but also to those whose construction has already begun in the area.

How will fees be reduced?

Depending on the category of facilities to be built in the area, base rates will be reduced in the following order:

  • For trade, service, and business centers: The base payment rate is reduced by 3 times;

  • For hotels and tourist facilities: The infrastructure fee is reduced by 5 times;

  • For cultural and entertainment venues: The payment amount becomes cheaper by a full 10 times;

  • Special rate for the social sector: The infrastructure fee for private kindergartens, schools, and hospitals has been set at just 1 percent.

New procedure for land allocation: "Swiss challenge" system

Advanced international mechanisms are being introduced into the process of providing land plots to investors:

  • Open and transparent competition: The "Swiss challenge" principle will be established for land allocation. According to it, an investor's initiative will be publicly announced, and if other claimants do not offer better terms, the land plot will be given directly to the initial initiator;

  • Elimination of bureaucracy: Tasks were set to accelerate the review of entrepreneurs' proposals and the issuance of permits, increase the number of lots with ready project documentation, and completely end the practice of re-requesting identical information.

2 billion dollars in investment and 20 thousand apartments by the end of the year

To date, over 2 billion dollars of investment has been channeled into the New Tashkent area:

  • Commissioning of residential housing: It is planned to commission 20 thousand apartments by the end of the current year;

  • Service facilities alongside housing: The head of state strictly emphasized that simultaneously with the construction of residential buildings, it is mandatory to complete the construction of trade, education, medical, sports, and recreation facilities at the same time.

The newly adopted procedures and massive privileges will serve to turn New Tashkent not only into a modern residential area, but also into the most convenient and highly profitable investment ground for entrepreneurs.

Shavkat MirziyoyevNew TashkentSwiss challengeinfrastructure fees
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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