Renowned Uzbek artist and one of the brightest figures in national cinematography, the famous director Zulfiqar Musakov, has been presented with a Presidential gift — a new 3-room apartment. The creator shared this news with great emotion during a meeting held at the "Uzbekfilm" studio with the participation of the head of state.

With his characteristic sincerity and a touch of irony, Musakov expressed his joy by saying, "After 36 years, my time has finally come!" acknowledging that his many years of creative work have been highly valued.

A massive contribution to the treasury of Uzbek cinema

Zulfiqar Musakov is the author of masterpieces that have deeply touched the hearts of several generations in Uzbek cinema, celebrating national values and humanity:

Famous films: He has directed dozens of unique and beloved pictures such as "Abdullajon", "Osmondagi bolalar" (Boys in the Sky, parts 1 and 2), "Kichkina tabib" (The Little Healer), "Vatan" (Homeland), and "Berlin—Oqqo‘rg‘on";

Popular characters: The director's works have won the hearts of millions of viewers due to their rich humor, simple and sincere dialogues, and precise portrayal of the national mentality;

Contribution to cinema development: This gift serves as a worthy recognition of the creator's half-century of work and his services in taking national cinema to a new level.

A 3-room apartment in Yangi Toshkent

The gift presented by the head of state is not only a material incentive but also a great source of inspiration for the creator's future activities:

Location — Yangi Toshkent: The director was allocated a comfortable 3-room apartment in the Yangi Toshkent area, which features modern infrastructure;

Meeting of creators: This news was announced within the framework of a historic meeting held by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with representatives of the film industry;

Impulse for new projects: The cultural community welcomed the worthy recognition of their favorite director with great satisfaction and emphasized that they look forward to new, brilliant works from him.

Zulfiqar Musakov's best films