Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

·58·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

During the regular high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a very bold, clear, and uncompromising appeal for the global political arena was voiced by Uzbekistan. Speaking at the event, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, assessed the current activities of the international organization and urged it to move from bureaucratic templates to practical action: “We need a UN that not only adopts decisions on paper, but actually implements them in real life!” It was openly stated that Tashkent is in favor of an organization that is not helpless in the face of global problems, but possesses sustainable and influential force.

Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

In today's complex geopolitical era, when various blocs and power centers are exerting pressure by asking “Which side are you on?”, Uzbekistan's choice was shown to be firm and unwavering: “We are on the side of our people, our youth who can independently determine their own destiny, and peace.” In her speech and subsequent statement, the Head of the President's Administration dwelt deeply on profound historical changes in Central Asia, comprehensive reforms in the country, the ecological tragedy of the Aral Sea, the safe development of artificial intelligence, the rule of law, and the protection of human dignity.

Well, what resonance did this statement by Saida Mirziyoyeva in New York arouse in the international political arena, what power does Uzbekistan's concept of openness and good-neighborliness have in an era of global divisions, and why did the demand expressed regarding UN reform make everyone alert?

Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

“Practical UN, firm position, and the issue of artificial intelligence”: 5 main points of the speech

The most important initiatives and theses voiced by Saida Mirziyoyeva from the UN General Assembly rostrum:

  • Demand for “from decisions to practical implementation”: It was emphasized that the UN must not limit itself to adopting resolutions, but must become a real force capable of putting its decisions into practice;

  • Uzbekistan's firm choice: Despite geopolitical pressures, it was announced that Tashkent's choice is peace, its people, and the youth building an independent future;

  • Ecology and the Aral problem: Solidarity of the international community was requested in mitigating the tragedy of the Aral Sea, which is the center of global climate change;

  • Artificial intelligence and human dignity: It was stressed that the development of modern technologies and artificial intelligence must serve human rights and the rule of law;

  • Crises that cannot be solved alone: It was shown that no state can solve today's global crises on its own, and the only right way is openness, trust, and dialogue of good-neighborliness.

Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

UN and global problems: Comparison of old approaches and the new strategy promoted by Uzbekistan

Comparative analysis of international problems raised in Saida Mirziyoyeva's speech and proposed solutions:

Discussed areas

Situation in the traditional international system

New approach in Saida Mirziyoyeva's speech

Main task of the UN

Adopting numerous decisions and declarations

Unconditionally implementing decisions rather than leaving them on paper

Geopolitical choice and pressure

Compelling states to divide into various poles

“We are on the side of our people, our youth, and peace”

Central Asia and neighborliness

Limited national borders and internal problems

A space of dialogue, good-neighborliness, and open cooperation

Aral tragedy and ecology

Viewed as a local regional problem

An urgent catastrophe concerning the entire planet

Artificial intelligence development

Uncontrolled and rapid technological race

Being under the control of human rights, justice, and the rule of law

Resolving international crises

Unilateral action by individual states

Solutions based solely on mutual trust and collective solidarity

Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

International politics and diplomatic expertise: Why is Saida Mirziyoyeva's speech in New York considered a major turning point?

Conclusions of international experts and political analysts:

  • A clear diagnosis of the UN's “toothlessness”: At a time when military conflicts and humanitarian crises are increasing worldwide in recent years, it was obvious to everyone that the UN security system was faltering; the statement by the representative of Uzbekistan that “we need an organization that implements decisions” was an open expression of a truth that the world community had long been unable to voice;

  • Diplomacy of peace, not a “third party”: Under conditions of complex sanctions and geopolitical confrontation, Uzbekistan's announcement that it is not in favor of any bloc, but solely in favor of the interests of its own people and neutral peace, raised Tashkent's independent foreign policy to a new height;

  • Bringing artificial intelligence to the UN rostrum: Uzbekistan is placing on the global agenda not only historical ecological problems (the Aral tragedy), but also the ethics and security of artificial intelligence, which is the greatest challenge of the 21st century; this demonstrates the foresight capacity of the country's leadership;

  • Weight as the voice of Central Asia: The consolidation of the region's states and the pace of reforms in Uzbekistan compel world rostrums to listen to our country's proposals seriously and with respect.

Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...

The words spoken by Saida Mirziyoyeva from the UN rostrum in New York once again proved that Uzbekistan is firmly taking its place among the leading states protecting global justice and human dignity.

In your opinion, can the UN really abandon decisions on paper and become a practical force capable of stopping wars and conflicts in the world? Personally, how do you assess Uzbekistan's position during global clashes: “we are only on the side of our people and peace”? Leave your personal comments in the comments section and share this analysis of the historic speech that echoed from the UN rostrum with all our compatriots!

Saida MirziyoyevaUN General AssemblyAral Sea tragedyArtificial Intelligence Ethics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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