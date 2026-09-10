Modern electric train traffic is being launched between Khiva, Bukhara, and Tashkent

A historic step is being taken in Uzbekistan's railway system to develop domestic tourism and create a high level of comfort for passengers. The operation of state-of-the-art electric trains manufactured by the famous Chinese company "CRRC Dalian" is officially being launched between the country's ancient cities — Khiva, Bukhara, and the capital Tashkent. According to urgent information provided by the press service of "O'ztemiryo'lovchi" JSC, the new train sets consist of 5 comfortable carriages and can serve hundreds of passengers simultaneously. Most importantly, due to the launch of these new high-speed trains, significant changes are also being made to the schedules of trains on a number of popular routes. So, on which days and at what times will the trains operate on the Khiva – Bukhara and Bukhara – Tashkent routes, and which route schedules have changed? At the end of the article, we will bring to your attention all the details regarding important recommendations for travelers and new opportunities in railway travel.

«CRRC Dalian» electric trains: 415 passengers and high-speed movement

The new electric train service is aimed at significantly reducing travel time:

Modern technical composition: The modern "CRRC Dalian" electric trains introduced to the route consist of 5 carriages and have the capacity to deliver a total of 415 passengers to their destination in a single trip;

Khiva – Bukhara route from September 9: Operations on this route have already begun; train No. 707 "Khiva — Bukhara-1" departs from Khiva at 09:55 on all days of the week except Tuesday and arrives in Bukhara at 14:32;

Return route: Train No. 706 departs from Bukhara daily, except Mondays, at 15:45 and arrives in Khiva at 20:25.

"The new electric trains will make interregional travel much faster, safer, and more convenient not only for tourists, but also for the local population," noted the press service of "O'ztemiryo'lovchi".

New trip to Tashkent and changes in other train schedules

Connection between the capital and historical cities will be further expanded from September 14–15:

Bukhara — Tashkent route: Starting September 14–15, the modern train set will run toward the capital; train No. 701 departs from Bukhara on Mondays at 15:17 and arrives in Tashkent at 21:22;

Departure from Tashkent: Train No. 702 is scheduled to depart from Tashkent on Tuesdays early in the morning at 10:05 and arrive in Bukhara at 15:17;

Rescheduled trains: Due to the operation of the new high-speed train set, corrections are being made to the schedules of trains No. 56, No. 58, No. 127/128, No. 301, No. 6412, and No. 6353.

The most important warning and travel order for passengers

The launch of the new electric trains and the rescheduling of a number of existing trains require passengers to plan their trips in advance. The railway administration asks all citizens to carefully review the updated schedule when purchasing tickets and heading to the station, and to arrive at stations on time to prevent unexpected inconveniences. Along with increasing the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, these modern routes will turn the hardship of long journeys into a comfortable few-hour trip for our compatriots traveling between regions.

In your opinion, will the launch of new modern electric trains between Khiva, Bukhara, and Tashkent be sufficient to further revitalize domestic tourism and solve the ticket shortage issue? In which other directions do you think it is necessary to increase the quality of service and train travel speed? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this important railway news with your loved ones and travel-loving friends!